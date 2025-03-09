Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,466,000 after acquiring an additional 33,869 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
Axon Enterprise Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $526.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.52 and a 1 year high of $715.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $599.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total value of $639,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,239.71. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,146 shares of company stock worth $3,262,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
