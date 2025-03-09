Axis Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.5% of Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after acquiring an additional 314,952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,119,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,030 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $199.59 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The firm has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.21 and a 200-day moving average of $199.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

