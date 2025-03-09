Axis Wealth Partners LLC Takes $316,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $84.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $84.57. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.