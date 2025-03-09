Axis Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average is $58.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $60.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

