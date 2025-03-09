Axis Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,122,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.03. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.53 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 514.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iron Mountain

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,793,377.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $597,239.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,737.92. The trade was a 95.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,114 shares of company stock valued at $33,323,682. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.