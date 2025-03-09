Axis Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $560,000 Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,290,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,955,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,203,000 after purchasing an additional 78,110 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,337,000. Kooman & Associates boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,694,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,108,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,531,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,487,000 after acquiring an additional 475,125 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU opened at $39.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

