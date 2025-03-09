Axis Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.6% of Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,269,000 after acquiring an additional 121,099 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,630,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,071,000 after purchasing an additional 198,882 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $131.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.93. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $135.10.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

