Axis Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,881 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,658,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. InvesTrust bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,576 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,559,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $109.12 and a 1 year high of $136.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.85 and its 200-day moving average is $126.16. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.