Axis Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 28,784 Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RECS opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $36.60.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

