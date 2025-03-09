Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $43.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AXTA opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,180.85. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,413,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 103,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 20,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 929,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,798,000 after buying an additional 296,198 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 10,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 125,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 60,021 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

