Atria Investments Inc Trims Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,086,000 after purchasing an additional 85,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,601,000 after buying an additional 41,421 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 111,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,060,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $176.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,174.68, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.79 and a 1-year high of $274.77.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,514 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. This trade represents a 2.83 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster purchased 6,075 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. The trade was a 3.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.36.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

