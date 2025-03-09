Atria Investments Inc Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,696 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,524,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,453,000 after purchasing an additional 361,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,402,000 after buying an additional 589,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,690,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,096,000 after buying an additional 247,190 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,428,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,758,000 after buying an additional 146,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,351,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,040,000 after buying an additional 112,650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

