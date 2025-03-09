Atria Investments Inc Reduces Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $58.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 327.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

