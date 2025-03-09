Atria Investments Inc Purchases 2,695 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 575,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,712,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in General Mills by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 137,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in General Mills by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $67,144.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,546.50. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on General Mills from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

General Mills Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

