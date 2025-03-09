Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

NYSE:UL opened at $59.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.83. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

