Atria Investments Inc Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,150.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,935,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,276,000 after buying an additional 1,849,020 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,987,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,232,000 after buying an additional 1,015,351 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 783.3% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,107,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,507,000 after buying an additional 981,872 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,225,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,780,000 after buying an additional 937,116 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 553.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 378,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 320,805 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,924. The trade was a 24.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AMH opened at $36.22 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

