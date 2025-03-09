Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 21.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 399,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,133,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2,482.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.40.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $157.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.83. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.81 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.51%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

