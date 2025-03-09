Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VDE opened at $121.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.06. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $115.51 and a twelve month high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

