Atria Investments Inc Acquires 2,249 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,279,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,674,000 after acquiring an additional 336,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,831,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,487,000 after acquiring an additional 360,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,807,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,806,000 after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $73.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average of $68.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $73.75.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

