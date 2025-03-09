Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

NYSE DLR opened at $149.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.54 and a twelve month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

