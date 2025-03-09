Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 2,542 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Corning by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. The trade was a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.10%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.