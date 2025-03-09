Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 2,500 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNP. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 85.6% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $21.71 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $24.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.