Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Amundi grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 967,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,327,000 after purchasing an additional 347,707 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,120,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

COF opened at $173.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

