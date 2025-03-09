Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $2.98 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,655,000 after purchasing an additional 89,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 295,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.1 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $179.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

