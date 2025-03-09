Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 0.09% of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the third quarter worth $11,702,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter worth $5,242,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter worth $3,129,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abrdn Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HQL opened at $13.22 on Friday. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

In other Abrdn Life Sciences Investors news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $216,090.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,381,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,252,164.17. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,590. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

(Free Report)

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.