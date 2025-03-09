Assetmark Inc. Sells 187,596 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,596 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,502,000 after buying an additional 3,176,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,312,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,400,000 after buying an additional 1,696,888 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,294,000 after buying an additional 1,380,993 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,902,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,525.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,449,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,629,000 after buying an additional 1,360,461 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

