Assetmark Inc. Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in Onsemi by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $45.40 on Friday. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. Analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ON shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.12.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

