Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,723 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FJAN. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FJAN opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $920.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.40. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $46.90.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

