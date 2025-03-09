Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 351.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,049 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $59.24 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

