Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.09% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $159.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.13 and a 1-year high of $199.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

