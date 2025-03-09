Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.72% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.3 %

FNOV opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $950.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

