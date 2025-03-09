Assetmark Inc. Acquires 4,224 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 341,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,536,000 after acquiring an additional 265,508 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 435,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,706,000 after acquiring an additional 232,817 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 315.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 169,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 128,634 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $14,319,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,585,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,634,000 after acquiring an additional 112,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $102.50 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $130.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day moving average of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.