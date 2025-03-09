ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 12.4% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in ASML by 54.8% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 104.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 14.0% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ASML by 17.5% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $732.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $733.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $747.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $645.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

