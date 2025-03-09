Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 153.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,041,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 28,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $190.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.62 and its 200 day moving average is $197.43. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.11 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.