Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 863 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 349,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,789,000 after purchasing an additional 72,175 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 42,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $132,405,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 3.8 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

