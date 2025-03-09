Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 21,792 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 479.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,792 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $49.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

