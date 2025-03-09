Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,081 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $2,989,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $91,716,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Shell Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.97%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

