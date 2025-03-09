Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,159 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $90.11 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2898 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

