Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Kirby by 34.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 420.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter valued at about $871,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kirby by 7.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $133,866.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,697.45. This represents a 18.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KEX. StockNews.com lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Kirby Stock Performance

NYSE KEX opened at $97.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.40. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $132.21.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

