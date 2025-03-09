Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 66,271 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.