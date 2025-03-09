Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 105,274 shares changing hands.

Ascent Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £4.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.73.

Insider Transactions at Ascent Resources

In other news, insider Andrew Dennan purchased 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,213.72). Corporate insiders own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ascent Resources

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

