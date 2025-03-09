Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,446 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,276 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Moderna by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,166,000 after purchasing an additional 906,114 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,825,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 773,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298,715 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,344,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,472,000 after purchasing an additional 211,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $35.61 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.