Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,446 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,276 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Moderna by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,166,000 after purchasing an additional 906,114 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,825,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 773,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298,715 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,344,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,472,000 after purchasing an additional 211,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Stock Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ MRNA opened at $35.61 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03.
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
