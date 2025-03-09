Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC raised Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.59 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

