Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,087 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 648.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 496,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,879,000 after acquiring an additional 430,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,412,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,300,000 after buying an additional 387,729 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $11,469,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,166.6% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 187,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after buying an additional 183,672 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $11,100,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FNF opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $65.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average is $59.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNF

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.