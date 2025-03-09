Argentarii LLC Purchases Shares of 20,838 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000. Welltower makes up approximately 1.3% of Argentarii LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $147.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.75. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $158.55.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Wedbush upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.42.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

