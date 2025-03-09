Argentarii LLC Invests $898,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Argentarii LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 15,062.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,119,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,748 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $77,819,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 688.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 460,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,292,000 after purchasing an additional 401,901 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 708,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,514,000 after purchasing an additional 290,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 22,981.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,887,000 after purchasing an additional 267,969 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Up 1.7 %

Allstate stock opened at $200.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $155.59 and a one year high of $209.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

