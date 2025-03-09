Argentarii LLC Invests $403,000 in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Argentarii LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 700,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,831.40. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Harrison James Little acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE:KYN opened at $12.18 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.