AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $276.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPF. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APPF

Insider Activity at AppFolio

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $760,662.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,212,440.48. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander Wolf purchased 9,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,078,931.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,226 shares in the company, valued at $692,977.06. This represents a -150.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,039 shares of company stock worth $1,153,454. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in AppFolio by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in AppFolio by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF stock opened at $220.89 on Friday. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $189.01 and a 52-week high of $274.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.89.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.