Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Receives $37.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
ANVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Monday, November 11th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Monday, February 10th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 22,881 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 98,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71,816 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the third quarter worth $371,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Annovis Bio Company Profile
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.
