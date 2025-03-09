Amundi Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,190 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.56% of CrowdStrike worth $496,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,629,875.72. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,194,852.96. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD opened at $333.50 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 653.93, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.10.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

